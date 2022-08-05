PBA: Magnolia thwarts TNT to tie series, 1-1

Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang combined for 42 points to help Magnolia fend off a comeback by defending champion Talk 'N Text, 92-88, in Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

With the win, the Hotshots are now tied with the Tropang GIGA, 1-1, in their race-to-4 series.

Barroca had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, while Sangalang added 20 20 markers and 8 boards.

