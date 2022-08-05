PBA D-League: UST slays St. Clare, keeps semis bid alive

From the PBA website



Kean Baclaan waxed hot in the second half to push Builders Warehouse-UST to a stunning 98-93 victory over third-seed Adalem Construction-St. Clare in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Friday at Araneta Coliseum.

Baclaan finished with 35 points and kept the Growling Tigers' semifinals bid alive.

The incoming rookie out of De La Salle-Zobel poured 24 points in UST's fiery second half, shooting 3 treys on top of 5 assists and 3 rebounds as the No. 6 seed stayed alive in its quarterfinal duel with St. Clare.

It was Baclaan who also kept Builders Warehouse-UST afloat, turning a tight 81-80 lead to a 7-point advantage with 3:34 left.

"Nagkakaunawaan na ang mga bata. Maganda na ang samahan namin and we embraced 'yung system namin," said interim coach Albert Alocillo as the Growling Tigers stretched their win streak to 4 straight games.

Builders Warehouse-UST will try to finish the job off on Wednesday against Adalem-St. Clare in a do-or-die duel. The winner plays early semifinalist and No. 2 seed EcoOil-La Salle.

