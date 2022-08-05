From the Filoil Sports Facebook page



University of the East (UE) picked up its second consecutive win in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup by beating shorthanded Mapua University for a 75-64 decision on Friday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was UE's first win streak after three years of going winless, with Calvin Payawal and Onzo Lorenzana sustaining the momentum of the Red Warriors.

Payawal fired 16 points built on 4 triples, while Lorenzana contributed 12 markers of his own.

The two joined forces in the 17-6 run that turned a 31-27 lead at the midway mark of the second quarter into a 48-33 advantage in their favor just before halftime.

"It was a rough start for me, but my teammates kept picking me up. Because of them, I was able to get as much as I could," said the one-and-done forward, as he got five points while Lorenzana got six in that run.

The Cardinals, even without much of the core that soared to the NCAA 97 finals, never quit and cut their deficit to three points, 55-58, late in the third period before Abdul Sawat tallied six points in UE’s 11-4 response that re-established a 69-59 margin inside the last five minutes.

Sawat wound up with an all-around 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals to help the Red Warriors hike their record to 2-3 in Group A of the tournament.

"A win is a win. You see the lineup of the other team, siguro, talagang may advantage kami in today's game. Pero ang main focus naman namin why we joined is para makuha namin 'yung timing namin," said head coach Jack Santiago.

Mapua remains locked out of the win column after three games. Minus the likes of Toby Agustin, Warren Bonifacio, and Bryan Lacap, it was first-year player Ivan Cudiamat who fronted their effort with 16 points and six rebounds.

In the second game of the day, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) got back on track after jumping on NCAA rival University of Perpetual Help, 91-78.

Robi Nayve was red-hot all throughout and poured in 26 points on top of seven rebounds and six assists, while Miggy Corteza chipped in 18 markers in the bounce back win that levelled their slate at 2-2.

“Robi played great. He's mourning a family member so he dedicates this game to him. Our prayers are out to him as well,” said head coach Charles Tiu of his point guard Nayve, who registered half of CSB's 12 makes from long-range.

All of the Blazers were determined to move forward from the 56-point shellacking they experienced at the hands of the University of the Philippines (UP) two days ago.

"First off, we wanted to bounce back. We had an embarrassing loss that shouldn't happen to any team. UP's a great team, but that shouldn't happen," said Tiu.

Rookie Carlo Ferreras dropped 27 points to lead the way for the 1-2 Altas.

The scores:

First Game:

UE 75 - Payawal 16, Sawat 12, Lorenzana 12, Pagsanjan 8, Beltran 6, Paranada N 6, Remogat 6, Paranada K 4, Antiporda 3, Tulabut 2, Abatayo 0, Guevarra 0, Soriano 0, Maglupay 0

MAPUA 64 - Cudiamat 16, Salenga 13, Parinas 11, Mercado 7, Cuenco 5,

Soriano 4, Igliane 4, Milan 4, Evangelista 0

Quarters: 23-19, 48-35, 58-55, 75-64

Second Game:

CSB 91 - Nayve 26, Cortez 18, Sangco 10, Marcos 7, Pasturan 7, Mosqueda 7, Davis 6, Mara 5, Cullar 3, Cajucom 2, Gozum 0, Jarque 0, Serrano 0, Dimayuga 0, Sumabat 0, Vanguardia 0

PERPETUAL 78 - Ferreras 27, Nitura 16, Razon 11, Egan 9, Boral 7, Martel 6, Omega 2, Nunez 0, Barcuma 0, Cauguiran 0, Udugan 0, Cuevas 0, Flores 0

Quarters: 23-17, 53-38, 69-53, 91-78

