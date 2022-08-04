FilOil: NU vs Adamson collide in battle of unbeaten teams

From FilOil Sports Facebook page

MANILA -- National University (NU) and Adamson University will clash in a battle between two undefeated squads in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Friday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Bulldogs and the Soaring Falcons have had good starts in the preseason tourney and would love to continue those runs when they face off at 3 p.m.

Curiously, the approach is much the same between NU coach Jeff Napa and Adamson mentor Nash Racela, both of whom have urged their respective young squads to focus on their own development rather than the threat from the opponent.

"Work-in-progress pa rin kami and we're still a long way to go. 'Yun naman ang gusto kong makita as coaches, na unti-unti nilang nakukuha 'yung gusto naming gawin," said Napa.

Racela added: "We don't want to focus on teams na lalaruin namin but rather, we just want to play the games as it comes. We play the same way regardless of who the other team is."

Rookie LA Casinillo impressed for NU in its 79-64 win over Jose Rizal University on Sunday to nab back-to-back victories, teaming up with the likes of John Lloyd Clemente and Senegalese big man Omar John.

On the other hand, Jerom Lastimosa finally had his breakout game last Wednesday in Adamson's 68-61 conquest over University of Perpetual Help to climb up to 3-0.

University of the Philippines will also try to tighten its stranglehold of the top spot in Group A when it shoots for its fifth win against the scrappy Emilio Aguinaldo College (1-2) in the 5 p.m. main event.

The Fighting Maroons are now complete with the arrivals of Zavier Lucero and rookie Henry Galinato and they wasted little time showing their strength with a 56-point rout of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB), 117-61, on Wednesday.

University of the East (1-3), fresh from its confidence-boosting 58-50 win over Arellano University, will now try to string a win streak when it meets winless Mapua University (0-2) in the 9 a.m. game.

CSB and Perpetual Help, both holding identical 1-2 slates, part ways at 11 a.m., followed by the Group B duel between San Beda University (0-2) and San Sebastian College (0-1) at 1 p.m.

