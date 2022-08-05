From the FilOil Sports Facebook page

National University bested Adamson University, 63-57, in a battle between undefeated teams in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Friday at Filoil EcoOil Centre.

NU's Steve Nash Enriquez and LA Casinillo outdueled Jerom Lastimosa and Joem Sabandal, as the Bulldogs walked away with their third straight win.

Casinillio's basket and bonus sparked NU's late charge in the third quarter that erased a five-point deficit, 43-48, and erected a 51-48 edge early in the final frame.

After Cedrick Manzano and Lastimosa answered for the Soaring Falcons who retook the lead, 53-51, Casinillo ignited another 12-2 blast to keep his side in front, 63-55, in the last two minutes.

Adamson didn't threaten the rest of the way, as Lastimosa was shut down by Enriquez, who finished with 11 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds.

"Nag-magic ata 'tong dalawa kaya nakabalik kami," said head coach Jeff Napa of his backcourt, who led the way to their third win in as many games in Group A of the tournament.

"We just stuck to our system: first, defense, then 'yung offense will come. 'Yun 'yung culture na ini-instill namin sa mga batang 'to," added Napa.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College-Recoletos barged into the win column courtesy of a come-from-behind 79-73 victory vs. winless San Beda University.

Down by as much as 16 in the second quarter, the Golden Stags clawed their way back into the contest behind Paeng Are, who finished with 21 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, and 2 blocks.

Rommel Calahat and Kenneth Villapando also added 17 and 13 markers, respectively.

The scores:

Third Game:

SAN SEBASTIAN 79 -- Are 21, Calahat 17, Villapando 13, Escobido 7, Sumoda 5, Una 3, Altamirano 2, Cosari 2, Garcia 2, Yambing 2, Felebrico 1, Desoyo 0, Shanoda 0.

SAN BEDA 73 -- Kwekuteye 17, Sanchez 12, Gallego 8, Bahio 6, Alfaro 6, Ynot 6, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 5, Jopia 3, Tagle 3, Andrada 2, Visser 0, Llarena 0, Teruel 0.

Quarters: 13-25, 28-34, 57-56, 79-73.

Fourth Game:

NU 63 -- Enriquez 11, Casinillo 10, Clemente 10, John 7, Malonzo 6, Mahinay 6, Minerva 5, Galinato 4, Manansala 2, Yu 2, Padrones 0, Palacielo 0, Tibayan 0, Ramos 0.

ADAMSON 57 -- Lastimosa 23, Manzano 8, V. Magbuhos 7, Hanapi 6, Sabandal 5, Torres 3, Colonia 2, Maata 2, W. Magbuhos 1, Barasi 0, Calisay 0, Yerro 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarters: 15-14, 31-24, 48-48, 63-57.

