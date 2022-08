From the PBA website

MANILA -- Juan Gomez de Liano and Jollo Go conspired to lift Marinerong Pilipino past Centro Escolar University (CEU) and into the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals on Friday at Araneta Coliseum.

Marinerong Pilipino dropped CEU, 75-66, to snap a two-game losing skid and set up a semifinals duel against No. 1 seed Apex Fuel-San Sebastian.

Gomez de Liano tallied 17 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds, while Go nailed 3 treys for 17 points. He also got 2 boards.

"Nagkaroon talaga kami ng problema noong hindi healthy 'yung players pero masaya kami na kumpleto kami," said coach Yong Garcia. "Ang importante, naipakita naming maganda ang itatakbo ng team."

CEU leaned on Jhomel Ancheta's 12 points. Lenard Santiago had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

With the loss, CEU is now out of semis contention.

The scores:

Marinerong Pilipino 75 -- Gomez de Liano 17, Go 17, Gamboa 13, Nocum 12, Bonifacio 6, Soberano 3, Hernandez 3, Pido 2, Carino 2, Manlangit 0.

CEU 66 -- Ancheta 12, Santiago 11, Santos 10, Penano 10, Diaz 9, Balogun 6, Tolentino 4, Ferrer 2, Borromeo 2, Bernabe 0, Cabotaje 0, Malicana 0.

RELATED VIDEO