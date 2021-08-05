PLDT has notched its second win of the Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau.



PLDT Home Fibr barged into the win column for only the second time in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, after a sweep of BaliPure on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Jorelle Singh led the way in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 triumph as the Power Hitters improved to 2-6.

Though already out of the running for a semifinal spot, it was still a confidence-boosting result for Roger Gorayeb's squad that dropped its first six games before notching back-to-back wins.

"Kailangan talaga namin, para bumalik 'yung confidence nila. Saka maganda para sa isang bagong form na team 'yung nagpapanalo kami ng ganito," the coach said. "Maganda 'yung nilaro, masaya ako."

Singh scored a team-high 16 points, while ChinChin Basas and Aiko Urdas each added seven markers for PLDT.

The Power Hitters unloaded 42 kills and limited BaliPure to just 30 attacks. They held Graze Bombita, the Water Defenders' top option, to just nine points as she converted just seven of 25 hits.

Gen Casugod and Gyra Barroga each had seven points for BaliPure, which dropped to 2-6 in the conference.

