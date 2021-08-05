The Lady Troopers are out of the semis picture but grabbed their third win of the Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau.

Black Mamba-Army recovered from a slow start to turn back the Perlas Spikers in four sets, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13, in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Lady Troopers surrendered an early lead in the first set and Perlas made the clutch plays to seize the win in the opening frame.

But Black Mamba-Army recovered in the next two sets, with Jovelyn Gonzaga hitting the crucial attacks to help her team gain control. It was all Army in the fourth set, as the Spikers succumbed to errors that gave the Lady Troopers free points.

Cherry Nunag was a bright spot for Perlas in Set 4, but Jem Gutierrez came off the bench to give Army a lift, and her ace wrapped up the match for the Lady Troopers.

"Naka-relax, kahit papaano," Army coach Kungfu Reyes said of his team. "At least, we want to finish on a high note, mag-stay kami doon sa gitna."

Jovelyn Gonzaga led the way for Army with 17 points, and Royse Tubino added 13. Ging Balse-Pabayo scored 14 points and Joanne Bunag added 11 markers. The Lady Troopers racked up 57 attack points in the match.

Army improved to 3-5 in the conference, already out of the semifinal picture but right in the middle of the standings.

Perlas, meanwhile, dropped to 1-6, tied for 10th place with Cignal HD.

Nunag led the way for Perlas with 18 points, including four blocks, while Jhoana Maraguinot scored 17 points on 15 kills, a block, and an ace.

