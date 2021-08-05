Photo by PVL media bureau

The Petro Gazz Angels marched on to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference after a convincing win over the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors on Thursday.

Petro Gazz flashed superb hitting and blocking to dash Sta. Lucia’s semifinal hopes, romping off with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-22 victory at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Angels used strong finishing kicks to frustrate the Lady Realtors, including in the third set when they fought back from 15-17 down.

They dropped a 10-5 run capped by Sta. Lucia’s miscues for the semis, clinching their sixth win in eight outings.

Leading the way for Petro Gazz was Myla Pablo who scored 17 points while Riri Meneses had 15 markers, highlighted by four kill blocks.

The Lady Realtors, who hoped to close out their campaign on a five-win run for a shot at playoff for the last semis berth, ended up fifth with a 5-4 win-loss slate.

Petro Gazz’s victory, its fifth straight, likewise formalized idle Choco Mucho Flying Titans (6-1) and Chery Tiggo Crossovers’ (6-2) entry into the Final Four, making the last two elimination playdates into virtual tune-up matches for the semifinalists and final standings.

Those include the Creamline-Perlas clash at 1 p.m. and Choco Mucho-Petro Gazz tussle at 4 p.m. today and tomorrow’s game pitting the Flying Titans against the Crossovers, also at 4 p.m.

Creamline took the first semis berth with a come-from-behind five-set win over erstwhile unbeaten Choco Mucho late Wednesday for a 7-1 slate.