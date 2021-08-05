Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines holds her silver medal. Luis Robayo, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio admits that she wants to try her hand at professional boxing but it's not in her immediate plans at the moment.

Petecio delivered the Philippines' second medal of the Tokyo Olympics with her exploits in women's featherweight. She reached the gold medal match, where she fell to hometown bet Irie Sena via unanimous decision.

She has plenty of options in front of her after her stint in Tokyo, including a possible turn for the professional side.

"Gusto ko siyang i-try, actually," Petecio said during a recent press conference. "Gusto ko siyang pasukin kasi gusto kong makalaban si Katie Taylor ng Ireland po eh."

"Siya po 'yung champion, Olympic champion, world champion, ilang belt na po. Sabi ko nga po, kahit maka-sparring ko lang siya, sobrang sarap na sa pakiramdam," she added.

The 35-year-old Taylor won Olympic gold in the lightweight division in London 2012, and five world championships. She turned pro in 2016 and is now the undisputed lightweight champion. The RING Magazine ranks her as the best women's boxer in the world, pound-for-pound.

Even with her desire to face off against Taylor at some point, Petecio said turning pro is not in her plans.

"Wala pa po sa isipan ko po 'yung mag-pro," she insisted.

"Wala pa pong plano pa po talaga. Depende pa po. Pero para sa akin po, ayaw ko po munang mag-pro," she added.

Petecio hopes to get some time to rest before returning to action for the Philippine boxing team. The next year will be a busy one for them, as they expect to compete in both the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games.

