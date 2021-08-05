Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal, who placed seventh overall in the women's street event, is among the Olympians who will receive a P500,000 incentive from the POC and the MVP Sports Foundation. Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Thursday announced that Filipino athletes who did not win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics will still receive a cash incentive.

"The non-medalists in the Tokyo Olympics will receive incentives of P500,000 each," POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said.

The POC and the MVP Sports Foundation will reward the Filipino athletes who competed in Tokyo but did not win a medal.

These are: Cris Nievarez (rowing), Kurt Barbosa (taekwondo), Margielyn Didal (skateboarding), Jayson Valdez (shooting), Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), Kiyomi Watanabe (judo), Elreen Ando (weightlifting), Juvic Pagunsan (golf), EJ Obiena (pole vault), Kristina Knott (women's 200m), Remedy Rule (swimming) and Luke Gebbie (swimming).

"Everyone on Team Philippines in these 'Golden Olympics' deserve all the praises, and in this case, incentives, they need," said Tolentino.

"Qualifying for the Olympics is already that difficult," he pointed out. "What more competing in the Games themselves."

Hidilyn Diaz won the country's first ever Olympic gold medal in the women's 55kg division of weightlifting, while boxer Nesthy Petecio clinched a silver in the women's featherweight division.

Two more boxers, Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam, are guaranteed of a bronze medal but are gunning for the gold medal matches of their respective divisions Thursday.

Meanwhile, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan are in action at the Kasimugaseki Golf Club.

