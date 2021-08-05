Olympics: Marcial not ruling out Paris 2024 stint

Eumir Marcial of the Philippines in action against Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters.

Even as he dealt with the pain of a loss in the semifinal, Eumir Marcial was already looking forward to another stint in the Olympic Games.

Marcial will take home a bronze medal from Tokyo after a defeat to Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak, the top seed in the middleweight division. The pair engaged in a slugfest for three rounds before the Ukrainian seized a 3-2 victory, winning the final round on all of the judges' scorecards to overcome Marcial's early lead.

Speaking to Paolo del Rosario of Cignal TV afterward, Marcial would not deny that the loss was painful, especially as it prevented him from reaching his ultimate dream.

"Kumbaga, sobrang sakit, unang-una siyempre kasi talagang pinangarap ko 'to eh. Simula pagkabata pa lang, gusto ko na talagang makatungtong dito sa Olympics at makuha 'yung gold," he said.

"Pero bigo ako. Hindi ko nakuha 'yung gold," he added.

This is why Marcial still wants to keep on representing the Philippines, and hopefully make another appearance in the Olympic Games.

This, even as he plans to pursue his professional career, having turned pro last year, with one pro fight under his belt already.

"Kung pagbibigyan ako ng pagkakataon ulit na makapag-represent sa Olympics, iga-grab ko 'yung opportunity kasi hanggang ngayon, pangarap ko pa rin na makakuha ng gold sa Olympics," Marcial said.

He vowed that the loss to Khyzhniak will only fuel him moving forward in his career.

"Unang-unang naisip ko, siguro may plano pa po 'yung Panginoon sa akin," said Marcial, who sustained a cut in his head after an action-packed first round. "Kumbaga, ito 'yung pagkatalo… Ito lang 'yung dahilan para lalo akong lumakas, lalo akong mag-improve."

Marcial also told del Rosario that while he may have fallen short of his ultimate goal, he was proud of the effort that he gave for the country.

Before his loss in the semifinal, Marcial had been on a roll, winning his round-of-16 and quarterfinal matches in abbreviated fashion.

"Binigay ko po 'yung lahat, 'yung best ko para makuha 'yung ginto sa Olympics, kaya hindi ko po pinagsisihan kung ano ang mga ginawa ko," he said. "Siguro may pagkukulang, pero gagawin ko po 'yung lahat para magbigay pa ulit ng karangalan sa bansa natin."

