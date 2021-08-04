NBA: Kemba Walker to sign with Knicks; John Collins, Hawks agree to deal, reports say

Walker had two years and $74 million remaining on the $140.8 million deal he inked with the Boston Celtics in 2019. AFP/file

Four-time All-Star Kemba Walker will take his talents home to Madison Square Garden for the 2021-22 season after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

He will sign with the New York Knicks after clearing waivers, per the reports.

Walker had two years and $74 million remaining on the $140.8 million deal he inked with the Boston Celtics in 2019.

The Celtics traded Walker to Oklahoma City in June in exchange for center Al Horford and the 16th pick in last week's draft. The Thunder flipped the pick for two future first-round picks.

Walker, 31, was born in the Bronx and played his high school ball for Rice in Manhattan before going to play at Connecticut in college.

Walker had an injury-riddled two years in Boston. Drafted No. 9 overall by Charlotte in 2011, Walker played in just 43 games in 2020-21 and averaged 19.3 points per game -- his lowest scoring average since 2014-15.

Hawks, Collins agree to 5-year, $125-M deal

Restricted free-agent forward John Collins has agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the Atlanta Hawks, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

ESPN reported the deal includes a player option in the fifth year.

The Hawks haven't been shy about opening their wallet. The team recently agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension with All-Star guard Trae Young.

Young, in fact, appeared to congratulate Collins for his reported new deal over social media on Wednesday morning.

Collins, 23, averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 63 games (all starts) last season to help the Hawks advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Wake Forest product has averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 boards in 239 career games (189 starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

