Mobile Legends: MPL Season 8 postponed due to ECQ

Courtesy : MPL - Philippines

MANILA - The start of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League's 8th season has been postponed to a later date, MPL - Philippines announced Thursday, as authorities are set to place Metro Manila under the strictest lockdown level starting August 6.

In a statement, MPL - Philippines said it sought to prioritize the health and safety of their players, as Metro Manila stays under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20.

Season 8 of MPL postponed due to the Metro ECQ. MPL - Season 8 was scheduled to start August 13, operating under a franchise-based format.



MPL - PH says final schedule to be announced ASAP. | @ABSCBNNews



Read @MplPhilippines' statement here: pic.twitter.com/DMaNlCwpzp — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) August 5, 2021

"Due to the implementation of ECQ in Metro Manila from August 6-20, the start of the MPL-PH S8 regular season will be postponed. We want to prioritize the health and safety of everyone," it said in a statement released Thursday night.

MPL - Philippines said it will be announcing a new schedule "as soon as possible" and urged fans to tune in to their social media channels.

Season 8, operating under a franchise-based format, was set to start on August 13.

The Department of Health recorded 116 additional cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant. Experts have also noted an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger populations as of late.

Active COVID-19 infections in the Philippines on Thursday also reached the highest level in three months, according to ABS-CBN research data.

The increase in cases have prompted the government to put the metropolis under strictest lockdown level or the ECQ, where only essential businesses are allowed to operate and movement is limited to essential purposes.