WNBA: Seattle keeps Connecticut winless

The Seattle Storm racked up their fourth win of the WNBA season after beating the Connecticut Sun, 87-74, at the IMG Academy in Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Storm are still without point guard Sue Bird, who is being rested after sustaining a bone bruise in her left knee.

They did not miss a step, however. Breanna Stewart put up 22 points and five rebounds, and Jordin Canada, who started in Bird's place, had 14 points and six assists. The Storm made 11 of their 21 triples to fuel the comfortable win.

DeWanna Bonner was limited to just five points after making two of nine attempts. Brionna Jones led the Sun with 20 points, while Alyssa Thomas had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Sun, last season's losing finalists, dropped to 0-5 in the season.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury improved to 3-2 after taking down the Atlanta Dream, 81-74.

Diana Taurasi needed just nine shots to score 20 points, and she also added six rebounds and six assists. Brittney Griner added 18 points and six boards of her own.

Phoenix trailed, 55-49, after three quarters, but exploded for 32 points in the final frame to snatch the win from the Dream. Taurasi assisted on the go-ahead three-pointer by Bria Hartley with 5:41 left for a 59-57 count, and the Mercury held off Atlanta from there.

Rookie guard Chennedy Carter led the Dream with 26 points. They dropped to 2-3.

In the first game of the triple-header, the Chicago Sky continued their strong start with a slim 82-79 win over the Dallas Wings. Chicago improved to 4-1, tied for the best record in the WNBA.

Arike Ogunbowale put the Wings within one point, 80-79, with a lay-up with 13.5 seconds to go. Dallas still had a chance after Allie Quigley lost the ball with 8.4 seconds left.

But rookie Satou Sabally committed a turnover in their final possession, and Courtney Vandersloot iced the game at the free throw line with one-tenths of a second to go.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Sky, with Cheyenne Parker, Azura Stevens, and Quigley all scoring 15 points. Vandersloot had a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists, while Kahleah Copper had 11 points.

Ogunbowale had 26 points for Dallas, who are now 2-3 in the season.

