Who’s not a fan of Pacquiao, McGregor boxing? UFC’s Dana White

If Manny Pacquiao and UFC superstar Conor McGregor do get inside a boxing ring, Dana White will certainly not be a spectator.

The UFC executive reacted to speculation that a boxing match is supposedly being negotiated between Pacquiao and McGregor after the Irish fighter posted a Tagalog message on Twitter apparently agreeing to one.

“I don’t care about any of that (expletive),” White said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com.

McGregor made his foray into boxing in 2017, when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It was a huge commercial success although the Irish fighter was stopped in 10 rounds.

As far as White is concerned, McGregor is "retired."

"This year, he is retired," White said in a separate report posted on ESPN.com.

"He doesn't have a fight this year, and he won't have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020 . . . I guarantee he will not fight in 2020."

The last time McGregor fought was in January when he easily disposed of Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

