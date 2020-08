Luka Doncic made history against the Sacramento Kings, tallying a huge triple-double to carry the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-110 triumph in overtime.

Doncic had 34 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists -- the youngest player in the history of the league to put up such a statline at only 21 years old and 158 days. He also made the go-ahead bucket for the Mavs with under two minutes left in overtime.

Watch the full highlights here:

