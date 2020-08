Devin Booker drilled the game-winning jump shot at the buzzer, evading the defense of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to lift the Phoenix Suns over the Los Angeles Clippers, 117-115.

Booker finished with 35 points in the victory.

Watch the full highlights here:

