NBA: Robinson, Adebayo steer Heat past Celtics

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson came up big, and the Miami Heat claimed a crucial 112-106 triumph over the Boston Celtics in the NBA restart on Tuesday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando (Wednesday in Manila).

The Heat were playing in the second game of a back-to-back and were without star guard Jimmy Butler, but still had enough to overcome the Celtics. The victory kept Miami in the hunt for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Robinson made five of his 11 three-pointers for 21 points, while Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Goran Dragic came off the bench to score 20 points.

Robinson's first three-pointer of the game at the 9:11 mark of the first quarter gave Miami the lead for good. They were up by as much 16 points in the game.

The Celtics were within four points, 102-98, with still under five minutes to go off a dunk by Daniel Theis, but Robinson responded with back-to-back three-pointers to make it a 10-point game, 108-98, with 1:43 to go.

Triples by Kemba Walker gave the Celtics some hope, but Andre Iguodala and Robinson made their free throws down the stretch to ice the game for Miami.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and seven rebounds, while Jaylen Brown had 18 points and 10 boards for the Celtics. Walker finished with 15 points.

