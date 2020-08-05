NBA: Pacers still perfect in bubble after beating Magic

TJ Warren continued his strong play, and the Indiana Pacers remained undefeated in the NBA restart after a 120-109 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at the Walt Disney World complex (Wednesday in Manila).

Warren made 13 of 17 shots to finish with 32 points, and five other Pacers also reached double-digits in the comfortable victory.

Indiana scored the first 10 points of the game and led 43-22 after the opening frame. They would go up by as much as 26 points i the wire-to-wire victory.

The Pacers are now 3-0 in the bubble, while handing the Magic their first loss.

Indiana shot 54.8% from the field.

Nikola Vucevic had a team-high 24 points on top of 10 rebounds for the Magic, while Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross each scored 20 points.

