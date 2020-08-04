NBA: Nets edge Bucks, as Antetokounmpo plays sparingly

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 26 points, and Garrett Temple added 19, including the game-winner with 7.3 seconds in the game clock, as the Brooklyn Nets upset the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116 in their NBA seedings game Tuesday (US time).

The Bucks (54-14), who currently have the league's best record, played All-Star Khris Middleton and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo only 16 minutes each in what could be a preview of a first-round series.

Despite playing sparingly, Antetokounmpo still led the Bucks with 16 points, while Ersan Ilyasova added 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

The Nets were without starting guard Caris LeVert, who missed the game because of a thigh contusion.

