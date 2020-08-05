NBA: Memphis' Jackson Jr. out for the season with torn meniscus

Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out for the rest of the season. Photo courtesy of Jackson Jr. on Twitter (@jarenjacksonjr).

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will miss the rest of the NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies announced.

Jackson Jr., a 6-foot-11 forward out of Michigan State, sustained the injury in their game against the New Orleans Pelicans last Monday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida (Tuesday in Manila).

According to the Grizzlies, Jackson Jr. "experienced an unstable landing after making contact with an opposing player while contesting a shot."

The sophomore forward is expected to make a full recovery. On Twitter, Jackson Jr. expressed his optimism that he will bounce back strong.

God knows I like challenges, we just talked — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) August 4, 2020

Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 57 games for the Grizzlies.

