NBA: Melo's big triple seals Blazers' win over Rockets

(UPDATED) Carmelo Anthony drilled the dagger three-pointer with under a minute to go to seal the Portland Trail Blazers' 110-102 triumph over the Houston Rockets, Tuesday at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando (Wednesday in Manila).

Damian Lillard's split at the free throw line gave the Blazers a slim 104-102 advantage with 1:29 left, and after James Harden misfired on a step-back three-pointer, Anthony converted the biggest shot of the game.

It was a crucial win for the Blazers, who are looking to stay in the hunt for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Houston, meanwhile, lost for the first time in the NBA restart.

Lillard had 21 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while CJ McCollum had 20 points, seven rebounds, and five dimes -- including the pass that led to Anthony's dagger.

Anthony (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Josuf Nurkic (18 points, 19 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Portland.

Harden finished with 23 points and nine assists, while Russell Westbrook contributed 15 points and nine dimes as well. Jeff Green had 22 points off the bench for the Rockets.

