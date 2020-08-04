NBA: Luka Doncic 30-20-10 game lifts Mavericks past Kings in OT

Luka Doncic tallied a triple double to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-110 overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings in their NBA seedings game on Tuesday (US time).

The Mavericks, trailing 95-89 at the 5:17 mark of regulation, limited the Kings to just one point the rest of the fourth quarter to force overtime.

A short stab by Doncic, an assist to Maxi Kleber for a 3-pointer, and a bucket by Dorian Finney-Smith put Dallas up 109-102 with 54.8 seconds in the extension.

But the Kings, behind long-distance shooting by Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic, closed in at 112-110, before Trey Burke hit the insurance free throws after the Kings were forced to foul.

Doncic finished with 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 22 points apiece.

According to ESPN.com, at exactly 21 years, 158 days old, Doncic is now the youngest player to finish a game with 30 or more points, 20 or more rebounds and 10 or more assists, shattering Oscar Robertson's previous mark.

De'Aron Fox finished with 28 points and Hield 21 off the bench to lead Sacramento (28-39), who have lost 2 games in the restart.

