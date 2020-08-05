NBA: Crawford plays just 6 minutes in Nets debut after hamstring strain

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford. Photo courtesy of Crawford's official website (jamalcrawford.com)

Jamal Crawford's highly anticipated debut for the Brooklyn Nets lasted just six minutes, as he had to leave in the second quarter of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks after straining his left hamstring.

Brooklyn's interim coach, Jacque Vaughn, said in an ESPN report that they will get a diagnosis for Crawford "and see what happens from there."

The Nets signed the 40-year-old Crawford ahead of the NBA restart after several players were forced to sit out due to injuries and COVID-19. He had not played in the league since April 2019, when he suited up for the Phoenix Suns.

Before leaving the game, Crawford already had five points and three assists.

Though Crawford was limited in his debut, Vaughn still spoke highly of the veteran shooting guard.

"I'm telling you, I love having him around," he said. "It was awesome to see him on the floor tonight, and (I) look forward to him being on the floor again."

Crawford missed Brooklyn's first two games of the NBA restart.

The Nets went on to upset the Bucks, 119-116, for their second straight win in the bubble. They are currently holding on to the seventh spot in the East.

