Caloy Yulo receives financial aid for Olympic quest

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic-bound Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo has received additional funding while he prepares for his stint in next year's Summer Games in Tokyo.

The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) announced Wednesday that they have granted P800,000 to Yulo via the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP).

The grant will maintain Yulo's rent, academic schooling, and support team, composed of a physiotherapist, nutritionist, and sports psychologist.

The foundation hopes that in doing so, Yulo can focus on his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled for July 23 to August 8 next year.

"The MVPSF wants to make sure that our athletes still get the best training possible, even as we face the current COVID-19 pandemic," MVPSF president Al Panlilio said in a statement.

"Aside from the financial relief from the additional finding, we're hopeful that this also puts Caloy's mind at ease, because we want to show him that we're behind him all the way," he added. "His sole focus should be on his quest to win an Olympic medal, and we'll do our best to take care of the rest."

Yulo, 20, is one of four Filipinos to have qualified for next year's Olympics, along with pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Felix Marcial.

He secured his ticket to the Summer Games after advancing to the final round of the men's all-around in the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart. In the same event, he won the gold in the men's floor exercise, becoming the first Filipino to become a world champion gymnast.

Yulo displayed his talent and skill at home during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, when he won the gold in the floor exercise and all-around, while claiming silver in the pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bars.

He has been training in Japan since 2016 under the tutelage of coach Munehiro Kugimiya.

