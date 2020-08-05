Boxing: GAB still waiting for Marcial to apply for pro license

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial has yet to apply for a professional license, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) said.

Marcial signed a six-year promotional deal with Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions last July, with the first year of his contract focused on preparing him for his campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next year.

According to MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, the 24-year-old Marcial may make his professional debut in a four-round bout in October.

Speaking at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, GAB chairman Baham Mitra said they are still waiting for Marcial to file an application for his professional license.

"Wala pa po as of now. Okay lang, naghihintay kami," said Mitra.

Mitra made it clear that Marcial will not be given "preferential treatment," despite his status as an Olympic qualifier. Like other boxers applying for licenses, he too will have to pass a medical exam.

Marcial may have some leeway when it comes to his fights, however. Mitra explained that fighters generally need to fight two four-rounders, two six-rounders, and two eight-rounders before being given the green light to fight 10 full rounds.

"Siguro si Sir Marcial, siguro isang four, isang six, isang eight, pwede na mag-10, basta lahat panalo. At saka lahat medyo may say din 'yung kalaban," said Mitra.

"'Yung iba naman, parang ina-aasses pa lang ang capabilities nila. Pero people who have already proven their worth in the international competitions in amateurs may be given the fast lane," he added.

Gibbons plans for Marcial to fight three times as an amateur before he fully focuses on his training for next year's Olympics, where he is one of the country's brightest hopes for a medal.

Mitra says Marcial can apply for an appointment online via their website.

"Iniintay lang po namin si Sir Marcial," he said.

