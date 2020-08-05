Basketball: Alapag, Gilas vets sympathize with Lebanon’s El-Khatib after blasts

Jimmy Alapag and other members of Gilas Pilipinas sympathized with Lebanese basketball great Fadi El-Khatib following the twin blasts that hit Beirut Tuesday.

Alapag was joined by former Gilas coach Chot Reyes in sending encouraging words to El-Khatib, who took to Instagram after an explosion left more than 100 people dead, including 2 Filipinos, and 4,000 others injured.

“Sending you my prayers brother,” was Alapag's message on El-Khatib’s post.

“Hoping (and) praying you (and) your family are ok, Fahdi,” added Reyes.

Gabe Norwood also posted the prayer emoji on social media.

Iran big man Hamed El-Haddadi also voice his support for El-Khatib, known as one of the most prolific players in Asia and whose Lebanon side has had a number of memorable battles with the Philippines.

