Western Visayas is the champions of secondary girls volleyball in 2023 Palarong Pambansa. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MARIKINA – Western Visayas completed a monumental comeback against the defending three-time champions NCR in a five-set thriller in the finals of volleyball secondary girls at the 2023 Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City.

The Bacolod Tay Tung High School-backed Region 6 avenged their 2019 Palaro finals loss the National University (NSNU)-represented NCR in a hard-earned 18-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 18-16 victory at the jampacked Marikina Sports Complex Friday.

Dona Mae de Leon powered the Western Visayas team with 21 big points on 14 attacks, four blocks, and three aces to halt the two-peat bid of NSNU in Palarong Pambansa.

“Masaya kasi nanalo at hindi bumitaw 'yung mga players sa fifth set so character, laban. 'Yun ang resulta,” head coach Ian Macariola told reporters after the game. “Sabi ko sa kanila, huwag kayong bumitaw kasi sa dulo baka mag-off 'yung NU at i-grab natin iyon.”

Western Visayas dethrones NCR in secondary girls volleyball after 5-set marathon finals in #Palaro2023. pic.twitter.com/B216pu1sTq — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) August 4, 2023

After successfully forcing a fifth set in the championship, Tay Tung saw themselves in a 0-6 hole to start the deciding frame as Yesha Noceja and Robielle Silla led the NSNU’s offense.

NCR kept their lead up to 10-6 as Bienne Bansil hammered a powerful quick hit but Western Visayas kept their composure and dropped a lead-stealing 6-0 bomb – three of which came from De Leon while Ana Hermosura’s ace iced the run, 12-10.

An off-the-block kill of Rhose Almendralejo put Region 6 at gold-medal point, 14-12, but Celine Marsh unleashed a power tip before scoring a service ace to extend the fifth set, 14-all.

The two teams exchanged points from the ensuing plays until Jothea Ramos uncorked an attack that bounced off the blockers’ hands for a 17-16 lead.

And on the service line, Ramos did not let any rally to happen anymore as she ended it with a service ace.

Down 1-2 in the game, Region 6 did not fumble in the must-win fourth set as De Leon’s block point gave them a 12-6 separation.

Almendralejo pummeled three consecutive crosscourt shots followed by an ace to keep a safe 17-10 lead. The gap ballooned to nine as Ramos tallied an ace, 23-14, and never looked back in the set.

Ramos of Tay Tung was hailed the MVP of this year’s national tournament.

“Hindi ko po naisip kasi kahit hindi naman ako mag-MVP pero ginawa namin ang lahat na dapat naming gawin. Para sa lahat po ito,” she said.

Kianne Olango of NU took the Best Server award, while Region 6’s Alijah Ysulan won the Best Libero.

Ramos was named as the Best Opposite Hitter while Bansil and Tay Tung’s Jihan Chuatico went home with the Best Middle Blockers honors.

Calabarzon’s Casiey Dongallo and Celine Marsh were the Palaro top outside hitters, while Western Visayas’ playmaker Katherine Cortes is hailed as the Best Setter. Dongallo was also recognized as the Best Scorer.

Meanwhile, in the secondary boys division, Trinitas College in Meycauayan, Bulacan brought the Central Luzon region the gold medal after beating the Central Visayas in another five-setter match, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12, earlier that day.

“Hindi ko ma-explain, hindi ko maipaliwanag kung ano 'yung nararamdaman ko nung nag-champion kami. Pero isa lang ang sigurado ko, sobra-sobra kaming masaya dahil nakuha ng mga bata 'yung pangarap nila,” head coach Michael Anthony Palermo told ABS-CBN News.

In the elementary side, BARMM’s Simuay Junction Central School captured the boys gold, while Tay Tung also secured the top podium finish on the girls side.