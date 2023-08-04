Palaro 2023: Visayan swimmer credits father for 2 new records

Jennuel Booh de Leon of Western Visayas sets new records in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MARIKINA – Jennuel Booh de Leon of Western Visayas emerged as one of the top swimmers in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa after setting two new Game records in the week-long competition in Marikina City.

De Leon amassed three gold and two silver medals in the pool events, highlighted by record-shattering performances in the 50-meter backstroke and freestyle in secondary boys.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old tanker from Region VI touched the wall in just 26.78 seconds to erase the old record set in 2019 by John Neil Paderes of Calabarzon.

It came as a surprise for De Leon as he wasn’t able to reach the 26-second mark during training, he admitted.

He later on took another gold, this time in the 100m freestyle secondary boys after timing in 53.68 seconds.

De Leon continued his dominance in aquatics when he established a new record in the 50m freestyle set by Keanne Ting in the 2019 edition.

The incoming Grade 12 student registered the fastest time at 24.09 seconds, more than a full second better than the old Palaro record of 25.39 seconds.

“I feel so proud of it po. I feel so good din po kasi first time ko lang po maka-break ng record lalo na this year,” he told ABS-CBN News.

The young swimmer credits his impressive feat to his father Manuel de Leon Jr., who also stands as his coach.

“Because of my father, who is also my trainor, kasi tine-train hard niya ako. After all those train hard ko, nababawi ko lahat. It pays off po,” Jennuel continued.

According to his father, he could not explain his happiness watching his son achieve his dreams after all their hardships in training.

“Para ako rin 'yung lumalangoy din. Happy na happy ako. Sumisigaw din ako kapag malapit na sa finish line,” he said, beaming in pride of his eldest son’s golden performances.

He shared that it was not difficult to coach his son, who is very disciplined in their practices. He is also hoping to see Jennuel in international contests.

Aside from that, the elder De Leon is still weighing offers from big universities in Metro Manila as his son is set to enter college in a couple of years.

“Sine-secure ko 'yung pupuntahan niya. Hindi ako gagawa ng desisyon na basta lang,” he admitted.

Jennuel, meanwhile, promised to keep his father happy by performing better in the sport.