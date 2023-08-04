MMA: Bumina-ang KOs Iranian foe in less than a minute

Carlo Von Bumina-ang scores an impressive win in his ONE debut. Handout

'Carlo Von Bumina-ang wasted no time in showing what he’s truly made of after dispatching Reza Saedi less than a minute in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 27 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bumina-ang, a multi-medalled SEA Games athlete, had a seamless return to mixed martial arts, needing only 52 seconds to finish off the Iranian wrestler thanks to his lethal striking.

A booming left straight rocked Saedi and the moment Bumina-ang smelled blood, he followed it up with a barrage of straights, uppercuts and knees, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

“This feels so good. It’s my first time here, and the people here are so nice, I’m so grateful I pulled it off and got the KO win, I’m so happy,” an excited Bumina-ang told commentator Gianni Subba.

“It took me five years to get here and it truly feels great.”

Bumina-ang is the latest Team Lakay athlete to make waves in the weekly Friday Fights after teammate Carlos Alvarez, who was also present in his corner tonight.

Alvarez is currently unbeaten in Friday Fights, having dominated Saedi’s compatriots in Reza Abasi and Sadegh Ghasemi in the previous editions of the weekly Lumpinee show.

With Alvarez and Bumina-ang impressing, alongside the continuous rise of Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, the future of Team Lakay is certainly in good hands.