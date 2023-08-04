The Filipinas celebrate after Sarina Bolden scored against New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup. PFF-PWNFT.

MANILA -- Members of the Philippine women’s football national team believe they can remain competitive in future tournaments even after the departure of Australian head coach Alen Stajcic, so long as they stay committed to their core values and exemplify togetherness.

“As long as we keep our core values the same and we remain together as a group and as a family, it doesn’t matter who our coaching staff is,” defender Sofia Harrison said on Thursday at the Filipinas’ homecoming event in Makati City.

“We’ll be able to accomplish the same goals we set out.”

Filipinas team manager Jefferson Cheng announced on Tuesday that Stajcic will not be renewed upon his request to explore other options. Just days later, Stajcic was officially welcomed as the new tactician for men’s A-League side Perth Glory.

Despite this development, the FIFA Women’s World Cup debutants remain optimistic regarding their ability to compete against top-level opposition.

“Even before they were in, the core values of this team have remained constant through it all, and that, we will maintain regardless of where our coaching goes and our future,” forward Chandler McDaniel said.

Fresh from their World Cup campaign, the Filipinas will see action in the Asian Games women’s football tournament in Hangzhou, China in September. The team is bracketed with Hong Kong, Myanmar, and South Korea in Group E.

After that, they will face host Australia, Chinese Taipei, and Iran in Group A of the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in October, needing to win the group to advance to the third round and keep their Paris 2024 dream alive.

“Each of us individually just coming together as whole and being to co-exist and balance off each other, we definitely make each other stronger, so long as we’re together,” attacking midfielder Katrina Guillou added.

“No matter who’s coming in or coming out, it still feels like a family at the end of the day, and I feel like that’s our strongest feat.”

Quinley Quezada, one of the squad’s most capped mainstays, also highlighted that the Filipinas’ World Cup performance changed the narrative about them, and they intend to showcase the same mantra in future matches.

“I feel like we’ve kind of done the unthinkable. A lot of people thought of us, as a team, as underdogs going in,” the Red Star Belgrade forward shared.

“But now, I feel like we’ve rewritten that talk, that title for us, and with every tournament and every campaign we get, we’re there to compete.”

Defender Alicia Barker, who started in all three World Cup matches for the Philippines, spoke highly of her and her teammates’ bond that keeps pushing them together to a different level.

“One thing that sets our team apart from other teams is we have the ability to be together for so long because a lot of us were not on club teams at the very start. I think that being able to be together for so much time has really made our bond stronger and it makes us want to play for each other and for the country,” she said.

Under Stajcic’s close-to-two-year tenure, the Filipinas achieved several milestones, including a semifinal finish in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 which secured their ticket to the World Cup, a bronze medal in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games, and the gold in the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 at home.

RELATED VIDEO: