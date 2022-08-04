MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University continues to beef up its backcourt after the unexpected exit of SJ Belangel.

The Blue Eagles on Thursday confirmed that they have recruited Filipino-American guard Jared Brown, who will play for the team starting UAAP Season 86.

Brown, 21, played three years for Westmont College and will have to sit out the upcoming UAAP season. According to Ateneo team manager Epok Quimpo, he will be eligible for a maximum of three years.

"I'm super excited to continue my journey at Ateneo," said Brown, who will arrive in the Philippines next week.

Brown traces his roots to Quezon City, and is the brother-in-law of NLEX guard Kris Rosales. He is a longtime teammate of current Ateneo guard Chris Koon, having played AAU basketball together while growing up.

The guard said that while it was tough for him to leave Westmont, it was ultimately a "no-brainer" to commit to Ateneo.

"I played for a pretty good program in the States, played all three years, got a lot of playing time," he said. "But I knew that the Ateneo program is big in the Philippines, and I wanted to be part of something special."

"It was kind of a no-brainer because I knew what this opportunity was gonna do for my career. I'm excited to be part of something special even though I have to sit out this year," he added. "Can't wait to get started."

Brown started in all 11 games for Westmont in the 2020-21 season, with averages of 14.7 points per game along with 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steal in 28.9 minutes.

Ateneo previously announced the commitment of another Fil-Am guard, Paul Garcia, who will join the team in Season 85.

The Blue Eagles are looking to reclaim the UAAP men's basketball crown after losing to the University of the Philippines in a classic finals series in Season 84.

