PLDT squeezed out a 4-set win over sister team Cignal for a second victory in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals at Ynares Center in Antipolo on Thursday.

After dropping the first set, the High Speed Hitters took the next three for a 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23 win.

Dell Palomata led PLDT with 19 points on 16 attacks and 3 blocks.

(More details to follow.)