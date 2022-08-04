PVL: Creamline drops Army for winning start in semis

Creamline's Tots Carlos attacks against the net defense of Army Black Mamba. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers recovered from a dip in form in the second set to turn back Army Black Mamba in four, giving them a winning start in the semifinals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

The Cool Smashers faltered in the closing stretch of Set 2 but regained their rhythm in the third and fourth to secure a 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 triumph on Thursday afternoon at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Creamline overwhelmed the Lady Troopers offensively, with reigning Open Conference Most Valuable Player Tots Carlos leading the way with 24 points.

The Cool Smashers now have a 1-0 record in the semis, while Army absorbed back-to-back defeats.