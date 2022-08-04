Gilas Youth's Harris, Nolasco join Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

Caelum Harris of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth received an invite to the Basketball Without Borders Asia camp in Australia. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- Several young Filipino basketball players will take part in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia camp, set for August 7-10 at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.

Camille Nolasco, who played for the Gilas Women Under-16 team, as well as Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa are the two girls who will represent the Philippines in the event.

On the boys' side, Caelum Harris and Jared Bahay of the Gilas Men Under-16 team were called up, along with John Andres.

The camp marks the return of the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program in the Asia-Pacific region, which was last held in Japan in 2019.

The camp will bring together the top male and female players ages 18 and under from throughout Asia-Pacific to compete alongside their peers from across the region and learn directly from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players and coaches.

Among the coaches for the camp are Cleveland's Jarrett Allen, Dallas' Josh Green, Phoenix's Cam Johnson, and Chicago's Coby White.

Players and coaches will lead campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions.

A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the BWB Asia 2022 MVP, Defensive MVP, Three-Point Champion and the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

The NBA and FIBA have hosted 64 BWB camps in 30 countries since the program’s launch in 2001. BWB has reached more than 3,800 participants from 133 countries and territories, with 105 former campers having advanced to the NBA or WNBA.