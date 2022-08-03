Filipino boxing Jerwin Ancajas battles Argentina's Fernando Martinez in a junior bantamweight clash in Las Vegas. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas is set to face Fernando Martinez in a rematch on October 8, according to an online report.

According to RingTV, Ancajas is angling to reclaim the IBF junior bantamweight crown he lost to Martinez.

The fight will take place in Los Angeles.

The Argentinian battered a weight-drained Ancajas when they first fought in February.

Ancajas managed to survive the pummeling but lost via unanimous decision.

Despite the defeat, the Filipino decided to stay in the junior bantamweight class to recoup and have another go at the title.

His trainer Joven Jimenez confirmed last May that Ancajas decided to exercise the rematch clause months after losing the title.

"Humiling talaga si Jerwin ng rematch," Jimenez said. "At ’yan din ang sinabi ni Jerwin kaya pumayag ako."