Woke up like this: Petecio shows off silver medal

Nesthy Petecio made sure to sleep with her Olympic silver medal beside her, just so the feeling of winning will finally sink in.

Petecio on Tuesday became the first Filipina to win an Olympic medal in boxing, taking the silver after losing to Japan's Sena Irie in the final of the women's featherweight class. It was also the Philippines' second medal of the Tokyo Olympics after Hidilyn Diaz's breakthrough gold last week.

For Petecio, it was a silver that still shone like gold, given how much she had to endure just to get to the Olympic stage.

"Sobrang proud at blessed po talaga ako. Kinapos lang po tayo sa gold, pero sabi nga po nila, silver man 'to, pero shining like gold nga daw po," the Davaoeña told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, she posted a photo of herself on social media with the medal on her pillow.

"Good morning! Sabi po ng silver medal ko," Petecio said.

In a press conference with the Philippine Olympic Committee, Petecio said she deliberately slept beside her prized possession.

"Tinabi ko talaga siya, sinadya ko po siyang itabi, para mas ma-feel ko po na, ayun, para mag-sink in po sa akin na nag-silver medal po ako sa Olympics," she said.

"Kaya tinabi ko po. Sinadya ko po talaga para kada galaw ko, maramdaman ko siya -- andito pa, totoo na 'to. Kaya tinabi ko talaga, sinadya ko po talaga."

Petecio's silver is the Philippines' first Olympic medal in boxing since Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco also won silver in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Two more Filipino fighters are assured of medals, after middleweight Eumir Marcial and flyweight Carlo Paalam both reached the semifinals of their respective divisions.

