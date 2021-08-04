PVL: Creamline stuns Choco Mucho in 5-set thriller

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

(UPDATED) The Creamline Cool Smashers handed the Choco Mucho Flying Titans their first defeat in the ongoing Premier Volleyball League on Wednesday.

The Cool Smashers outlasted the erstwhile undefeated Flying Titans in a five-set marathon, 18-25, 25-9, 21-25, 25-18, 15-6, at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

With the win, Creamline returned to the top of the standings with a 7-1 win-loss record, trailing behind them is Choco Mucho with a 6-1 slate.

After fighting back in the fourth to force a decider, the Cool Smashers unleashed their offense paired with defensive stops especially against Flying Titans’ top scorer Kat Tolentino in the fifth set.

Tied at 3, Michele Gumabao sparked a 5-0 run in a shortened fifth set for a commanding 8-3 lead, capped by a crosscourt hit of Tots Carlos.

The Flying Titans drew closer with a rejection from Alyssa Valdez but the Cool Smashers stepped on the gas to create a 12-5 separation after an ace by Rosemarie Vargas.

Veteran setter Jia Morado ended the match with another ace, 15-6.

“I think one thing na our coaches keep on reminding us is to really just play, let it all out inside the court. We really just have to play for each other and all throughout the game may mga struggles and may mga lapses pa rin but I think all the shouting and yung pagchicheer ng lahat nakita niyo naman it really helped the team,” Valdez said.

The Phenom paced the Cool Smashers with game-high 22 points while Gumabao added 19 markers. Jeanette Panaga and Risa Sato also had impressive showing with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tolentino led the Flying Titans anew with 16 markers while Maddie Madayag contributed with 12 of her own.

