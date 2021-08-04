The Chery Tiggo Crossovers stifled Black Mamba Army's attack throughout the three-set affair. PVL Media Bureau

Chery Tiggo boosted its semifinals chances in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference after a comprehensive victory over Black Mamba Army, Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Jaja Santiago led the way as the Crossovers cruised to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 triumph in just an hour and 17 minutes.

Chery Tiggo improved to 6-2 in the conference, with just one game left in their elimination round schedule. They are now assured of at least a playoff for a semifinal seat.

"I'm happy again and more than thankful to the players for performing," said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez. "We just have to continue scouting the other teams, and we need to invest in our physical conditioning and mental preparation."

Santiago-Manabat had 18 points on 16 attacks and two aces, while Santiago added 15 points on 12 kills, two blocks, and an ace.

The Crossovers used the Lady Troopers' shaky reception to build a two-set lead, with Shaya Adorador in particular making a living at the service line during the second set. Adorador scored five of her seven points off aces.

Black Mamba Army showed greater fight in the third set, trailing by just three points, 23-20, after a crosscourt hit by Jovelyn Gonzaga and a violation by Santiago.

But Santiago-Manabat whipped a crosscourt hit of her own to put Chery Tiggo at match point, 24-20, and though a Gonzaga hit temporarily stopped the Crossovers, Adorador was there to score the winner.

Gonzaga was the lone player in double-digits for Black Mamba Army, with 11 points. The Lady Troopers dropped to 2-5, their semis hopes fizzling out with loss.

The Crossovers had a huge 46-31 advantage in terms of attack, as well as an 8-1 lead in service aces.