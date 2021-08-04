Silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines holds her medal. Luis Robayo, Reuters

Nesthy Petecio, the first Filipina to win a boxing medal in the Olympics, is hopeful that she will receive the incentives promised to her after her historic feat, as the bonuses will be of great help to her family.

Petecio won the silver medal in the women's featherweight division, missing out on the gold after a unanimous decision loss to hometown bet Irie Sena in the finals on Tuesday.

Her silver is the Philippines' second medal of the Tokyo Olympics. It entitles her to P5 million, as mandated by Republic Act 10699 for runner-up finishers at the Olympics. She will also receive P5 million each from the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation and San Miguel Corp. boss Ramon S. Ang, and P2 million from Cong. Mikee Romero.

Petecio has also been given 60,000 lifetime Mabuhay Miles by the Philippine Airlines, and unlimited flights for five years by Air Asia. Real estate tycoon Andrew Tan has pledged a P10-million condominium in Davao City as well.

"Sabi ko nga po na sana pagdating ng Pilipinas, makuha ko nga po 'yun lahat. Kasi, sure naman po ako sa MVPSF po, siyempre. Sure na sure po ako dun, sa PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) sure po ako dun," Petecio said when asked of her incentives.

"Pero 'yung labas po sa... sana. Kasi may nagbigay po ng bahay, ng condo. Sana, sana, makuha. O matanaw ko man lang. Kahit paamoy man lang," she added.

Petecio also told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that she does not want to endure what another Olympic silver medalist, Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco, had to go through. Velasco, who won silver in Atlanta in 1996, recently said in a TV interview that he did not receive all the incentives promised to him after his triumph.

"Siguraduhin po muna 'yung mga pinangako. Sisiguraduhin ko po. Baka po tayo magaya kay Coach Sir Onyok Velasco, mahirap naman," Petecio said.

"Siguraduhin ko po muna, kasi 'yung lahat ng 'yun, para po sa pamilya ko," she said of her incentives. "May nakalaan na po lahat 'yun, planado ko na po. Sisiguraduhin ko po kasi baka umiyak po kami lahat eh, mahirap po."

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Cong. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino is confident that Petecio -- and other Olympic medalists -- will receive all that is promised to them.

"Sa panahon ngayon, mahirap mag-pledge na hindi itutuloy. They will be risking their companies, I don't think so. Pero I don't think na they will violate their pledges. Siguro naman meron silang social corporate responsibility," said Tolentino.

