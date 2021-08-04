MMA: Jeremy Pacatiw weighs in on successful ONE debut

Jeremy Pacatiw was flashy during his ONE Championship debut. Handout

Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw lived up to lofty expectations set for his ONE Championship debut.

Pacatiw danced his way around “The Ghost” Chen Rui en route to a convincing unanimous decision win at ONE: Battleground last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

But despite an impressive outing, he still believes there are some things he needs to work on, particularly his execution.

“I was able to execute my game plan in the fight. Yes, there were some mistakes, but for me it’s alright. It’s something we can learn from. It’s something that I can work on the next time out and polish moving forward,” Pacatiw said.

“My execution with submissions can be improved, plus his defense was really good, so I had a hard time putting on the rear-naked choke. He also has a very strong upper body, that’s why we didn’t get it completely.

”But of course, that’s alright. I knew it wouldn’t be easy against him, and I have to give him credit.”

His head coach in Mark Sangiao was equally as proud – and as critical – of his performance.

Sangiao is pleased with how the newest Team Lakay star in ONE performed, but his job as a coach entails him to keep pushing “The Juggernaut.”

"He measured up to expectations. He did great and his performance is commendable," Sangiao said.

"I would give him a solid eight out of 10. Let's apply the universal 80/20 rule here. The 20 percent goes to the small but very important facets that he still needs to work on.

“It's always good to have something left to polish and train on when he goes back to the gym. That lacking factor is a crucial force to keep refining."

Sangiao would have liked to see Pacatiw finish Chen in his debut, but the Filipino mentor is not losing sleep over it.

After all, there will be plenty of time for Pacatiw to strut his wares, and Sangiao knows that his student has already sent a message to rest of the bantamweight division.

"I'm really happy that Jeremy followed the game plan we prepared. And yes, this is also the new breed that we have been talking about," Sangiao said.

"There is no special ingredient there but endless training, repetition, and consistency.

"It was really a statement win for Jeremy. He showed everyone that 'The Juggernaut' is a name they should remember and that he's here to stay."

FROM THE ARCHIVES