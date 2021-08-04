Clubs face packed schedule as PVL to hold games daily

Action between Black Mamba Army and Choco Mucho in the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference is set for a frantic finish after the league released its new schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

In response to the rising COVID-19 cases in Ilocos Norte, the league is set to wrap up the tournament by next week.

"Governor (Matthew) Manotoc was being asked why the PVL in Bacarra was not under MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine), while the whole of Ilocos Norte is declared," PVL commissioner Tony Boy Liao explained.

"So he requested Ricky (PVL president Ricky Palou) if we can finish right away, so wala ng problem," he added.

The PVL is holding a usual double-header Wednesday, with Chery Tiggo and Black Mamba Army facing off in the first match followed by the hotly-anticipated showdown between Creamline and Choco Mucho.

Starting Thursday until Saturday, the league will hold triple-headers to conclude its elimination round. The semifinals will commence immediately on Sunday, with the No. 1 team facing off against the No. 4 team, and the No. 2 team taking on the No. 3 team in a pair of best-of-3 series.

If both semifinals series end on Monday, August 9, then the best-of-3 finals will begin immediately on Tuesday.