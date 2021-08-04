Eumir Marcial will have to dig deep into his bag of tricks when he takes on Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak for a sure silver in Tokyo this Thursday.

According to fight analyst Nissi Icasiano, the Ukrainian boxer usually wears down his opponents by engaging them into booth exchanges.

"Marcial has only one thing to worry about in this fight which is forward pressure from the Ukrainian," he said. "Marcial is the polished boxer between the two so to me the game plan is to create angle, mix his punches like in the first two fights."

The two boxers have met before in 2019, when the Ukrainian won after the Filipino slugger had to retire due to injury.

"He had to throw in the towel at the start of the third round because of a shoulder injury," said Icasiano.

But the heavy handed fighter from Zamboanga City has become a different fighter since then.

Marcial notched two stoppage victories over Algeria's Younes Nemouchi and Armenia's Arman Darchinyan on his way to the semifinals of the men's middleweight class.

Although Marcial's punching power again went into play, it was evident in those two fights that he was able to set up his power shots using his jab and better footwork.

"The Ukrainian hasn't fought this version of Eumir Marcial, who is more refined, more experienced and a lot to offer in his arsenal," said Icasiano.

The analyst also pointed out that the Filipino fighter didn't receive much beating in his two fights due to the stoppages. In comparison, Khyzhniak went the full route in his last two assignments.

The Ukrainian beat Yuito Morikawa of Japan, 5-0, in the round of 16, then proceeded to defeat Euri Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic, 4-1.

"Marcial is the fresher boxer between the two because Khyzhniak has gone six rounds in total and his last fight in the quarterfinals was neck and neck," said Icasiano.

"Marcial was fortunate enough in his last two fights (which ended) in less than three minutes."

