WATCH: Roger Federer surprises girls who went viral for rooftop tennis

The two girls who went viral in April for playing tennis on the rooftops of their houses in Finale Ligure, Italy, got the surprise of their lives last month.

Superstar Roger Federer paid a visit to 11-year-old Carola Pessina and 13-year-old Vittoria Oliveri, whose tennis game during the lockdown drew global attention.

The ATP Tour posted a video of their rally, saying it was "just incredible to see."

The two girls were clearly starstruck by Federer, who joined them for a game of rooftop tennis as well as lunch.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said it was a "very special moment in his career" to have played with the two young girls.

"It was great," he said. "I've played in many cool places around the world, but this one was definitely up there for me, as a special experience."

"It showed we can play anywhere and have fun with it, so I had fun, honestly," he added.

Federer gave the girls another surprise, as he signed them up for a summer camp at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).