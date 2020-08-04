Volleyball: Alyssa Valdez gifts parents a brand-new car

Alyssa Valdez recently gifted her parents a brand new car, the volleyball superstar announced on her YouTube channel.

"Sa buong time na nag-aaral ako, lahat pino-provide sa akin ng parents ko. So today hopefully masaya sila sa ibibigay kong gift sa kanila," the Creamline star said, before presenting a brand-new white, Honda to her mom and dad.

Her father, Ruel, was speechless.

"Alam ko naman hindi masusukat or hindi mapapantayan kung gaano kadaming sakripisyong naibigay sa akin ng parents ko," Valdez added.

