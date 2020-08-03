NBA: TJ Warren continues scoring spree, as Pacers beat Wizards

TJ Warren scored 34 points, 16 of which came in a breakaway third quarter, as the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 111-100 in their NBA seedings matchup on Monday (US Time).

Warren was coming off a career-high 53 in the Pacers' victory over East contender the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, and he was a force again against the injury-plagued Wizards.

Up by just 3, the Pacers went on a 24-5 run to go up 90-68 going into the fourth.

The Wizards cut the deficit down to 7 late in the quarter, but couldn't sustain their rally.

Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points, and Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday chipped in 17 each for Indiana, which had won 2 straight despite missing All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (knee).

Thomas Bryant led Washington with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

