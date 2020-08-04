NBA: OKC's Schroder leaves bubble for birth of second child

Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder during the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China. FIBA.basketball

Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder has left the NBA "bubble" at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida for the birth of his second child.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirmed the development ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets.

"Right now, at least for this game, we'll be out. We'll probably be able to gather some more information once we get a chance to spend a little more time with him over the phone," Donovan said in a report on the NBA website.

The Thunder bowed to the Nuggets, 121-113. They are 1-1 so far in the NBA restart, and are clinging to the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Schroder will have to undergo quarantine before he can rejoin the Thunder, as per the NBA's protocols.

A six-year veteran, Schroder is averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds for the Thunder.

