NBA: Nuggets down Thunder in OT behind Michael Porter Jr. career game

Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-best 37 points, and Nikola Jokic tallied a triple-double, including crucial baskets in overtime, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 in their NBA seedings matchup on Monday (US Time).

Jokic scored 8 points in the extension to finish with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and with the win the Nuggets are 1.5 games behind the LA Clippers in the race for the No. 2 seed.

Monte Morris and Paul Millsap added 17 points apiece for Denver.

Porter added 12 rebounds, on top of shooting 12 of 16 from the field and going perfect on 9 attempts at the free-throw line.

Denver looked on its way to securing victory in regulation after Morris made 2 free throws with 6 seconds left on an Andre Roberson foul.

But in the next play, Millsap was whistled for contact on Chris Paul, who split his charities to force overtime.

After Danilo Gallinari's dunk made it 117-113 with 42 seconds left in the extra period, Jokic's tip shot sealed the deal for Denver.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points, and Chris Paul added 23 points and 8 assists for the Thunder.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.