NBA: Milton drills clutch triple, lifts Sixers over Spurs

Shake Milton drained a three-pointer with 7.2 seconds to go, and the Philadelphia 76ers hacked out a 132-130 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA seeding game at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando.

The Sixers lost a 14-point lead and battled the Spurs down the stretch, but they had the final say in the back-and-forth contest.

Derrick White gave San Antonio a 130-128 lead with 10 seconds left, but Milton calmly knocked down a three-pointer just seconds later to put Philadelphia ahead for good, 131-130.

The Spurs had their chance to take the lead again, but Jakob Poeltl missed a lay-up with 2.4 ticks left, and Joel Embiid pegged the final scorer with a split at the line.

This was the Spurs' first loss of the NBA restart.

Embiid finished with 27 points and nine rebounds, and Tobias Harris added 25 points. Milton finished with 16 points in the win.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 30 points, but he missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that could have given them the win. Rudy Gay had 24 points off the bench.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).